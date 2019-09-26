Is Bethenny Frankel trying to tell us something?

On Wednesday, the former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star posted a photo of herself sharing a moment with 9-year-old daughter Bryn, but fans were quick to notice a sparkling ring on a certain finger on her left hand.

"Are you engaged? Omg," one commenter wrote. Another said, "Engagement ringggggg."

"Can we talk about what's that bling on THAT finger???" a third person commented.

However, with the engagement chatter reaching a fever pitch, a source close to Bethenny told People magazine that it's much ado about nothing.

"She's not engaged," the insider said. "She has an amazing jewelry closet."

The reality TV star, who is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, has been dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon since late 2018. Earlier this month, she posted a photo with her man on vacation while celebrating their first anniversary.

"Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible," she captioned the image. "Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!"

He commented, "Thank you for the best year of my life. I love you."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In April, the Skinnygirl mogul gushed about her man as well, telling People, "I'm a lucky gal. It's been good. Things between us are really nice."

Around the same time, she said her mini-me has already signed off on Paul.

"Bryn knows him and loves him. They're very, very similar people," she told Andy Cohen. "He's incredible. He's a beautiful human being inside and out."