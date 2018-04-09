It's shaping up to be a big year for Joaquin Phoenix.

He's earning praise for his performance as a tortured hit man in his latest indie film, "You Were Never Really Here," which hit theaters on April 6. And the three-time Oscar nominee still has three more movies in the pipeline.

But according to a new story in the New York Post, Joaquin isn't exactly enjoying himself: He's a notorious recluse who hates a lot of things -- especially attention.

But at least now, the Post points out, he has the perfect, equally introverted partner with whom he can navigate the spotlight he dislikes so much: girlfriend Rooney Mara.

"They're meant for each other," a friend told the Post, explaining that when the actors have ventured out in public, they've usually been spotted at places like vegan restaurants or a colonics spa.

"Both [are] shy homebodies, both loathe press," the friend added.

Joaquin, 43, and Rooney, 32, reportedly fell for one another in 2016 while shooting the upcoming "Mary Magdalene" (she's the title character, he's Jesus) and were first linked as a couple in early 2017.

Even though her movie "Lion" was up for some Golden Globes in January 2017, she skipped the award show, Page Six reported at the time, to be with Joaquin. Instead of walking the red carpet, "[they] holed up together in the desert," said a source.

Joaquin and Rooney -- who surprised many when they ventured out together to the closing night ceremony of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where he sweetly embraced her when he was named as the festival's best actor for his performance in "You Were Never Really Here" -- previously worked together on 2013's "Her" and will also both appear in "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot," which hits theaters in July.

Since then, they've been side-by-side at promotional screenings and events for their projects, though they try to be as low-key as possible while fulfilling their duties.

A producer told the New York Post that "hiding is just a natural state for [Joaquin]" and that "he's better at being a character than being himself. He really thinks he's boring."

He has a tight circle of friends and, said the friend, "Not a lot of people are going to get him... [and] he's good with that."

A publicity executive who's worked with Joaquin acknowledged how strange his whole persona seems. "Everyone wonders, 'Is he really that sensitive -- or does he just want you to think he's weird?'" and notes, "You'll always be confused about him."

Before he started a relationship with Rooney, Joaquin had a high-profile romance with Liv Tyler, 40, in the '90s and made headlines in 2013 when he was 39 and dated then-19-year-old DJ Allie Teilz, who went on to romance "Game of Thrones" star Alfie Allen in 2017.

Rooney split with director Charlie McDowell -- the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell -- in 2016 after six years of dating.