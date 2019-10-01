Adele and Skepta's fans really hope those romance rumors are true, plus more news

Adele and rumored new beau Skepta's fans are all about their rumored romance

"Are we looking at Adepta or Skedele?" That's what one portmanteau-obsessed music fan asked on Twitter this week amid reports Adele is dating British rapper Skepta. The user wasn't the only one on social media clamoring for confirmation of romance rumors about the music stars, either. "We ain't ready for the fire if Adele and Skepta do a collab," gushed another giddy Twitter user (via E! News). Adele just filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki two weeks ago, although they announced they'd split back in April. Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Adenuga, was rumored to have dated Namoi Campbell not long ago. But the Mirror is now reporting Adele and Skepta "have a close bond" and are "spending more and more time together" in recent weeks. The two are known to be pals -- Skepta told ES magazine about their friendship in a recent interview. But neither has openly said they're dating. According to The Sun, the pair have been spotted spending time together lately and their friends are "hoping" a bona fide romance is imminent.

