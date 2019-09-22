Kanye West isn't just using his new Wyoming residency for recording purposes -- he's taking his Sunday Service there, as well.

JACK / BACKGRID

reports the rapper announced plans to host a free version of his spiritual-slash-musical weekly meeting in Cody, the town where he recently put down roots by buying a large ranch for $14 million, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Staged at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West museum, the event was billed on Instagram as being open to the public -- a departure from his usually exclusive guest list approach.

The free service comes on the heels of Kanye's recent service in Dayton, Ohio, on the same weekend as Dave Chappelle's benefit concert for the community there in the wake of August's mass shooting.

Although the service is more spiritual than secular, Kanye seems to be increasingly focused on its Christian elements.

Last weekend, he hosted a service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Fox News reports he gave a brief sermon for attendees, including celebs like T.I., Chris Tucker and 2 Chainz.

"You sent your son to die for us and all you ask is for radical obedience to you," he said at one point. "You're not asking us to do the least. You know how people are like, 'At least I...,' how are we gonna do the least when he did the most?"

He continued: "I've seen him work miracles in my life. You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I've seen everything that the devil could've showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I'll tell you..." He then sang, "Nothin' beats God...and a sound mind."

In a recent appearance on "The View," Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West said Kanye started doing the services "to heal himself," explaining, "It was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born-again and being saved by Christ."

Raymond Hall / GC Images

The rapper has been spending time in Wyoming on and off since at least 2018, when he retreated there to work on his next few albums.