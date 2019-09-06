Everything is coming up roses for Demi Lovato after sharing an unedited bikini picture on social media, the picture even spawning another flirtatious online exchange between herself and a former "Bachelorette" star.

On Thursday, Demi shared an empowering image of herself that flaunted her cellulite. Sharing the photo, she said, was her "biggest fear."

"Here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day," she wrote in a lengthy message.

The picture and Demi's message went viral, prompting many of her A-list pals to comment. Another person commenting was "Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Mike Johnson, who Demi has already admitted to having a crush on.

"Look at me like that again love yaself," Johnson, 31, commented on the pic, to which Lovato responded with a kiss-faced emoji.

Judging from the comments, Demi's followers were all in on a potential Demi-Mike coupling.

"I'm soooo here for these two!!," one person said. Others said similar things.

This is hardly the first time Demi and Mike have openly flirted.

"I'M RIGHT HERE MIKE I'M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO," Demi tweeted over the summer while watching Mike on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette."

Afterward, Mike was asked about the possibility of dating Demi.

"I would definitely take her out for an initial date, yeah. 100 percent not scared about it at all," he told Us Weekly. "I would be like, 'Oh my God! Girl, come here.'"