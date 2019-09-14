A huge weight was lifted off of Adele's shoulders after filing for divorce from Simon Konecki, her partner of eight years.

"Adele feels free and is moving on with her life," a source told The Mirror. "It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both wants what is best for their son."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Although the singer and Simon announced a separation in April, she formally filed divorce paperwork this week in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She has requested joint custody of 6-year-old son Angelo, home she shares with Simon.

The filing specifies that spousal support, as well as the separation of their assets and properties, will be determined in mediation.

Several United Kingdom outlets have reported that Adele and Simon didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying. Because Adele filed for divorce in California, where they own a home and where his business has an operations base, Simon could be entitled to as much as half of the singer's earnings.

The divorce, however, is not expected to get messy.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that Adele was feeling "perky as hell" since the split and ready to date again.

"She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year," the source said. "She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."