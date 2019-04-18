Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie legally end marriage, plus more celeb love life news for mid-April 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-April 2019, starting with one of our favorite former power couples... According to court documents filed on April 12 and obtained by The Blast, a judge signed off on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's request to legally end their marriage even though they've yet to officially settle their divorce. (The former couple are still in the process of dividing their assets and ironing out a permanent custody agreement for their kids.) Three days later, The Blast reported that the pair made two more major steps toward completely parting ways: Brad filed his financial information, and his ex restored her name to "Angelina Jolie" after going by "Angelina Jolie-Pitt" during their marriage. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

