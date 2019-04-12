Cory Booker may be eyeballing 2020 for his political future, but he's eyeballing eternity with his girlfriend Rosario Dawson.

The presidential hopeful says he and the actress are in love and aren't really thinking about politics when it comes to their personal life together.

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

"She and I are not trying to put this through a political lens. We're just two people in love trying to build a great relationship every single day," he told Good Day New York on Friday. "Because I'll tell you what — in my best case scenario, I get elected to president, I serve two terms. That's just 10 years . . . nine years of my life. What I'm trying to create with Rosario is something that'll last forever."

The New Jersey Senator and Rosario began dating in the winter, but it wasn't exactly love at first sight -- at least on Rosario's end.

During a CNN town hall meeting last month, Cory said he met his lady love at a political fundraiser for Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP.

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

"I was trying to help him out, but she [Rosario] didn't give me the time of day," Cory said. "So we met again, and I had one of those really awkward experiences. I'm a United States Senator, and I had to get up the courage to walk up to her and ask her for her phone number. And this doesn't make me nervous, but that made me nervous."

In mid-March, Rosario confirmed her then-rumored romance with the politician, telling a TMZ camera that she's "grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the town hall Cory gushed about Rosario, too.

"She is an incredible girlfriend," he said. "I'm very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time."