It's no secret that Christie Brinkley's love life hasn't exactly been the stuff of fairy tales, as she's been divorced four times. So, she feels comfortable doling out divorce advice to others, including Wendy Williams.

While appearing on Wendy's eponymous talk show on Tuesday, Christie's four marriages and four divorces were brought up.

"And listen, if you need any help with lawyers, I can tell you … I have been through the entire phone book of lawyers," Christie joked to Wendy. The talk show host said, "I will whisper to you during the break. I have one, but I want to hear what you say."

Last week, Wendy filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. Prior to the split, there had been rumors of infidelity and unconfirmed reports that Kevin fathered a child with another woman.

A source told People magazine that Kevin admitted to fathering a child in an extramarital relationship.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs," Wendy's estranged husband said in a statement on Tuesday. "28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world."

They share a 19-year-old son.

"I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally," he added. "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."

While Kevin is still an executive producer of "The Wendy Williams Show," TMZ reports that he and Wendy have come to "an accord," and he'll soon step down from his position.