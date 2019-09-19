Jennifer Lawrence sparks rumors she and Cooke Maroney tied the knot, plus more celeb love life news for mid-September 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-September 2019, starting with one of our favorite Oscar winners... Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney sparked rumors they'd secretly tied the knot when they paid a visit to New York City's marriage bureau on Sept. 16. According to Page Six, the duo were joined by a female friend and celebrity photographer Mark Seliger, who chronicled their every move during their trip to the City Clerk's Office. A Radar Online spy, meanwhile, said that the duo "appeared to exchange rings." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

