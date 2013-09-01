Kate Bosworth Marries Michael Polish in Intimate Ranch Wedding

By Us Weekly

The long-awaited moment has arrived! Kate Bosworth and fiance Michael Polish officially exchanged vows and became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony in Philipsburg, Mont., on Saturday, Aug. 31, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Bosworth, 30, and film director Polish, 42, said "I do" in front of about 50 to 75 of their closest family and friends at The Ranch at Rock Creek, sources tell Us. The ceremony took place on a mountain top, with the new bride arriving in a stage coach being pulled by two horses. The "Win a Date With Tad Hamilton!" actress wore a traditional strapless dress with a full train and had her hair up and pulled away from her face.

Guests of the newlyweds were given Polaroid cameras and were asked to post photos on a board in the main lodge that said, "Love is..."

The couple, who met on the set of 2011 film "Big Sur," knew from the get-go that their relationship would be a lasting one, Bosworth told the September issue of InStyle UK.

"I never even dated my husband-to-be," she told the magazine. "He said to me after just a few weeks, before we were even together, 'I'm going to marry you.' He just knew."

Polish proposed to Bosworth in August 2012 during a trip to South Korea. The pair made their public debut as an item at a Coldplay concert just one year earlier.

Before meeting her now-husband, Bosworth dated Alexander Skarsgard and Orlando Bloom.

