Adele's has been incredibly protective of her private life over the years, but she's set to open up about her failed marriage on her next record, according to a report.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

The Sun claimed that the singer will release her first music in four years in the coming months. And, although she's known for her heartbreaking ballads, her next song -- one about her ex Simon Konecki -- will take on a brighter tone.

"The song is upbeat and is all about Adele's relationship with her ex-husband Simon," a source told The Sun. "But it's optimistic, reflective of the good times and about learning to move on from them and make new memories by yourself. It has been cathartic for her to put her feelings into her music. Fans can expect to hear personal details on her album."

The song, according to the source, should be out in November, but Adele is still working on it.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Adele has some heavy hitters on her side when it comes to her next album, as she's reportedly working with OneRepublic frontman and songwriter Ryan Tedder and producer Mark Ronson.

Although Adele and Simon announced a separation in April, she formally filed divorce paperwork last week in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She has requested joint custody of 6-year-old son Angelo, home she shares with Simon.

"Adele feels free and is moving on with her life," a source told The Mirror over the weekend. "It looks like the divorce will be straightforward at this stage. They both wants what is best for their son."