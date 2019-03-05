Danielle Staub is hitting back at reports that claim she and Olivier Maier split up just days after getting engaged.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday night, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star posted a quick video to her Instagram Story with her man, saying she wanted "to correct the rumors that he and I are not together."

In the short video, the duo cuddled up and Danielle called Olivier "my love."

She then turned back to kiss her beau's cheek as he said, "I love you."

Danielle smiled at the camera, proclaiming, "There you go."

The video was posted just hours after reports claimed that the duo split and called off their quickie engagement (her 21st engagement, by the way). The duo was originally set to marry on Monday, according to reports, but the wedding got postponed.

TMZ said Danielle's daughters encouraged her to be patient with Olivier, rather than jump right into a marriage after just six weeks of dating. The engagement came less than two weeks after the reality TV star finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey.

"I'm madly in love," Danielle told People magazine. "I'm feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I'm going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I'll spend the rest of my life in bliss."

Jim Spellman / Getty Images

If the couple actually ties the knot, it will be Danielle's fourth marriage. However, it wasn't exactly love at first sight on her end.

"I quite frankly couldn't stand him when I first met him," she told People. "He's so strong-willed, and at first, I read that as rude, and arrogant and entitled. It wasn't until I got to know him that I saw the other side."

Olivier said he knew from the get-go that Danielle was it for him.

"Danielle's one of the smartest people I've met," he said. "People have preconceived notions about her from reality TV, but she's a smart woman. And I was instantly attracted to that."