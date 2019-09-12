Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik announce shocking split, plus more celeb love life news for mid-September 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-September 2019, starting with a shocking split... On Sept. 6, actress Zooey Deschanel and film producer Jacob Pechenik released a statement announcing that they're calling it quits after four years of marriage and two kids together. "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2019