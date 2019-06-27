Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spark romance rumors, plus more celeb love life news for late June 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June 2018, starting with one of our favorite young singers... Camila Cabello and dating columnist Matthew Hussey have called it quits after more than a year of coupledom, multiple media outlets reported on June 25. "Camila's relationship with Matthew had run its course and they decided to break up about a fortnight ago. It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year and a half and want to stay friends despite going their own way," a source told the British tabloid The Sun. The insider added that the breakup "is of course going to fuel rumors" that the former Fifth Harmony singer and her "Señorita" collaborator, Shawn Mendes, are secretly more than friends. Also fueling the rumors? Shawn's mother, Karen Rayment, who commented with the beating heart emoji and the emoji of a couple in love after Camila took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Shawn goofing off behind-the-scenes on the set of their music video. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

