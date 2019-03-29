Olivia Jade isn't speaking to her parents after college admissions scandal, plus more news

Olivia Jade is reportedly not speaking to her parents

After Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this month for allegedly bribing their kids' way into USC, their daughter, Olivia Jade -- arguably the most visible of the students who have been implicated thus far -- has essentially gone underground. That's according to Us Weekly, which reports the 19-year-old social media influencer is no longer speaking to her parents or many of friends. "Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend [Jackson Guthy] in Malibu. She's not talking to her parents right now," says one insider. "Olivia hasn't been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on her Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle." A second source claims some in Olivia's circle are encouraging her to bear in mind Lori and Mossimo "were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn't listen." The source says Olivia, who has lost lucrative partnerships with brands including TRESemmé and Sephora, "feels she is the victim." Though she remains enrolled at USC, according to the source, "she has withdrawn physically, she's not there," because of the bullying that she's faced. Recent reports indicate Olivia's 20-year-old sister, Isabella, is also enrolled but not attending school. People's sources tell a similar story, with one insider saying, "Olivia is hanging out with longtime friends, but that's it" and that she "doesn't want to go out in public." Noting that she doesn't plan to go back to school at all, People's source points out the bribery scheme "wasn't her idea." (It's unclear if she or her sister knew what their parents were up to when they planned it.) "[Olivua] didn't care if she got into USC. She just wanted to focus on her [Youtube blogging] business," says the source. "She feels that she worked very hard for something that she loves, and she has no idea what will happen with her business in the future." Lori and Mossimo, meanwhile, are presumably preparing for next week's hearing, where they'll face charges they paid $500,000 worth of bribes to have the girls accepted to the school as rowing recruits, which they are not. The hearing is set for April 3.

