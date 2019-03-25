The biggest celebrity love life stories of March 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in March 2019, starting with this unexpected coupling… Us Weekly and People magazine reported on March 21 that Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner are "hanging out" and "spending time together" -- but offered no other information regarding an implied romance. Meanwhile, E! News reported that things between the singer-actress and the Marvel actor are "not romantic." Said a source, "She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town. … She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic." Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

