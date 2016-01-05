Emma Roberts and Evan Peters rekindle their romance, plus more news

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters rekindled their romance over New Year's

They're on again! Former fiances Emma Roberts and Evan Peters ushered in 2016 together at a five bedroom, $4,50-a-night Airbnb rental in Malibu, Calif., according to People. Though they ended their engagement in June, the indecisive pair have reportedly spent the past few days enjoying one another's company on "hand-holding beach strolls" and Starbucks missions. Because nothing says love like a venti vanilla skim latte.

