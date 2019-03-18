Pamela Anderson and her ex Adil Rami have reconciled, much to the chagrin of her friends.

TMZ reported on Monday that the former "Baywatch" star and the French soccer stud have been back together for several weeks. Pam's inner circle, though, wishes she would kick him to the curb immediately, TMZ claims, adding that friends feel Adil has "tried cutting Pam off from her friends and family."

Photographer Group / SplashNews.com

Pam and Adil dated last year and she was seen supporting him while his French national soccer team won the World Cup. Not long after, Adil met Pam's mom. However, Pam ended the relationship in the fall after Adil popped the question.

There were reports that she wanted Adil to be a better father to his children.

"After spending this past week with Adil's cute twin sons … it broke Pam's heart that he doesn't see them enough, as he should, so she's moving out," a source told TMZ at the time. "Pamela feels she is the reason Adil doesn't spend enough time with his children. She is removing herself from his life so he can do the right thing and be with his kids… It's typical of Pamela to sacrifice for her love. This is about his happiness and the sake of his sons. They need him more than her. She knows he'll thank her one day."

Robin Marchant / Getty Images / Anthony Ghnassia / SIPA / REX / Shutterstock / .

Pam's pals reportedly think that Adil is too much of a party boy, whereas that's just not Pam's life.

Shortly after France's World Cup win last summer, a source told Page Six that Adil was becoming a staple in the club scene.

"Pamela wants nothing to do with clubs. She's turned off by juvenile behavior. She respects his need to celebrate the win, but this behavior cannot last," the insider said. "Pamela has been with some truly brilliant men in her life, so the consensus among her friends is how can this soccer player really sustain her interest? Pamela bores easily."

In the end, those close to the actress just don't see her happily-ever-after with Adil.

"Her friends are adamant… it's never gonna work long term," TMZ said. "Pam's friends are clear ... they want her to move on. If and when she's ready."