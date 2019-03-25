Nicolas Cage has been approved for a marriage license in Las Vegas, essentially indicating that he plans to tie the knot soon.

This would be Nic's fourth marriage.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ, citing court records, said the actor got the license on March 23, and he listed his girlfriend Erika Koike as the bride-to-be. He now has a year to officially tie the knot, although most people get their license just days or weeks before saying "I do."

Nic and Erika have been together for nearly a year. Last may, there were spotted in Beverly Hills together. Prior to that, she was spotted in Puerto Rico while Nic filmed a movie there.

SplashNews.com

Little is known about Erika, although she's believed to be a makeup artist and has one movie credit to her name.

Nic and Las Vegas have been synonymous for a while. Not only does the actor live there, he has also made several Vegas-based films. In one of those films, he was married in Sin City. It looks like fiction is able to become reality in this case.

The actor was previously married to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.