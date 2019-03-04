Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus just took another big step in their rekindled romance: The "Saturday Night Live" producer joined the actor at his latest red carpet premiere.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Lindsay was with Ben as he arrived for the premiere of his new Netflix movie, "Triple Frontier," at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 3.

The film, about five former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist, co-stars Charlie Hunnam -- who shared a laugh with Ben on the red carpet -- as well as Garrett Hedlund, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The sighting of Ben and Lindsay comes just a few days after the pair -- who split last summer after a little more than a year of publicly dating -- were photographed walking around New York City on March 1. The week before that, they were seen grabbing Starbucks together.

The latest sighting appears to further confirm what's been rumored for weeks: Ben and Lindsay are in a relationship again. Us Weekly reported on Feb. 27 that, according to a source, the pair have "picked up right where they left off" and "are totally back on."

The source explained that this time around, things have been "easy" for the couple. "They're very comfortable together and happy to be back in each other's lives," the source told Us.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

This time around, Ben -- who briefly dated Playboy model Shauna Sexton after he and Lindsay broke up -- is sober: He went to rehab in August 2018 after ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention.

The morning after the premiere during a visit to the "Today" show to promote his action-thriller, Ben opened up about his alcoholism battle and how he feels about Jen following their divorce, which was finalized in October 2018. "Being an alcoholic, it's part of my life, it's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to subsume my whole identity and be everything but it is something that you have to work at," he told Hoda Kotb.

"I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that. It's about yourself, your life, your family..." he added. "We encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

As for what kind of dad he is, he told Hoda, "I hope I'm a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible. Dads are so important to kids, and it's our responsibility to be there for them -- to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That's really the central preoccupation in my life," Ben explained. "The focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy, and the rest of the stuff kind of follows."

Ben said he was grateful to still have Jen in his life. "When somebody's the mother of your kids, they're going to be the most important central person in your life and that's good," he explained.