It looks like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus may really be back together. The father of three and "Saturday Night Live" producer were spotted walking around New York City on Friday, March 1.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The 45-year-old actor was bundled up in blue Canada Goose jacket and blue hat while his ex wore a gray beanie and black trench coat. The two strolled around New York City, photographed while Shookus texting on her phone and Affleck was smoking a cigarette.

This is not the first time the two have been spotted together recently. Last week the two, who dated for over a year before they split last summer, were seen grabbing Starbucks. On February 27, Us Weekly reported the two had "picked up right where they left off." And while the magazine's source did not confirm they were fully back together, they did say the two had been "hanging out" recently.

Shookus and Affleck parted ways last summer shortly before Affleck checked into rehab again, reportedly strongly encouraged to do so by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who is said to have staged an intervention in August.

XactpiX/Splash News

Shookus and Affleck were long rumored to have been together. While they started publicly dating in spring 2017, some reports say their relationship began as early as 2014. Immediately after they split, Affleck began a brief relationship with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.