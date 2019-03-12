A few days after getting engaged, Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans in on that magical moment.

On Tuesday morning, J Lo shared a series of Instagram images showing her longtime boyfriend and new fiance, Alex Rodriguez, on bended knee on the beach in the Bahamas, which, coincidentally, is where the couple went on one of their first dates.

Jennifer captioned the image by listing the date of their engagement, March 9.

The images show Jen in a white outfit looking happily shocked while Alex asked her to be his wife.

A-Rod posted a photo from the engagement, as well, captioning it "Locking it down" along with the hashtag "Future Mrs. Rodriguez."

Both stars announced their engagement on Instagram over the weekend, with Alex posting a photo of the stunning ring.

"She said yes," he captioned the photo. Jennifer posted the photo, as well, along with several heart emojis.

In addition, the former baseball stud posted a photo to his Instagram story in which he spelled out "I [heart] you" in rose petals atop their bed. He also laid out several roses.

@arod / Instagram

While recording the romantic bedroom setup, Alex, 43, briefly panned to a doorway as Jennifer, 49, walked into the room wearing a white outfit. A-Rod added a few emojis to the video too: a red heart, red kissy lips and fire.

The couple has gushed about each other throughout their two-year romance.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place ... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life," J.Lo wrote on Instagram last month, while Alex declared, "We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

After the engagement, a source told People magazine, "Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends. Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it."