Jennifer Lopez was 'ecstatic' about Alex Rodriguez's 'surprise' proposal, plus more news

Jennifer Lopez is 'ecstatic' after Alex Rodriguez's unexpected proposal

When Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry, he had already arranged for her friends and family to gather for a surprise, post-engagement celebration that same night. Alex Rodriguez went the opposite direction when he popped the question to Jennifer Lopez in the Bahamas, keeping his plans to ask for her hand in marriage under wraps. As the couple announced on social media on Saturday, March 9, J.Lo said "yes." "Jennifer is ecstatic and so are their families and friends," a source tells People. "Very few people knew Alex planned on proposing. It was very much a surprise for Jennifer. It was just how Alex wanted it." The former Yankees star chose to propose during a trip to the Bahamas, which the source says was "very fitting," since the locale "has always been very special to them." It seems the two quietly went there in the very beginning of their relationship "to get to know each other in privacy," according to the insider, who also gushed about J.Lo and A-Rod's apparently perfect pairing. "They are incredible together. Very much soulmates that bring out the best in each other and are so supportive of each other. From the start, they moved very quickly. Their relationship was always very passionate. Jennifer quickly fell very hard for Alex. And she quickly started planning for their future," says the source. The engagement buzz that the romance sparked early on wasn't off-base, either. According to People's source, marriage was on the table soon after things got serious between the two but Jennifer, who's been married three times before, "realized that she wanted to live more in the moment" and "wanted to enjoy what they have together with the kids." As things progressed, both Jennifer and Alex spoke openly about their feelings for one another, with Alex enthusing to People last December that J.Lo's "best quality is undoubtedly her generosity," and Jennifer gushing that she and Alex "bring something to each other's lives that is profound, good and healthy." The two are reportedly now planning to "enjoy their engagement for a few days before they head back to work." They have reportedly not yet set any wedding plans.

