Khloe Kardashian has had a major change of heart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, March 1, Kardashian had a strong reaction to Jordyn Woods' appearance on "Red Table Talk," where the 21-year-old told Jada Pinkett Smith that, despite rumors of the contrary, she had only been kissed by Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, and that they never had sex. Woods revealed that she went to his house after partying, staying there until daybreak with a group of other people, and on her way out the basketball player kissed her on the lips.

Immediately after the interview aired on Facebook, the mom to daughter True took to Twitter and wrote, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

She followed up with, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

But today her tune changed towards Woods, who had been friends with her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, until news of this scandal broke last week.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time," the 34-year-old wrote on Twitter. "What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault."

Kardashian ended her comments with, "I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

Since the interview aired, Kardashian has unfollowed Thompson on Instagram.