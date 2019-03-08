Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik continue to have a fractured friendship.

Speaking on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast on Friday, Louis said he's still quite irritated that Zayn didn't show up to a tribute performance on "X Factor" to his late mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016.

"Truthfully it never really got better to be honest, I had a couple of calls with him after I lost me mum and, you know, all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn't show and that really bugged me," Louis said, speaking of the "X Factor" appearance. "Everyone showed and it was a moment of... I got goosebumps there, and seeing Harry [Styles], Niall [Horan], and Liam [Payne], that was what I needed that night, that support."

Louis' mother passed away on Dec. 7, 2016, following a bout with Leukemia. One Direction split up the previous year.

Asked about the possibly of reuniting with the original One Direction members for new music, something fans have long hoped for, Louis wasn't completely optimistic, saying he'd have to be a "bit more mature" before he could "make a realistic decision."

"I mean that's a more difficult question then are we going to get back together one day," he said, "because I would say with all certainty that we are, but as a five it's a different question and it's a hard question to answer."

In a separate interview with iNews, Louis said he sort of felt like the odd man out in the popular boy band.

"I always pushed for the band to write as much as we could. Probably two years in, I felt like I was treading water a bit," he said. "I didn't really feel like I had a solid place - what was I contributing? There were some sad times like that, so I said to myself, 'I wanna pick myself up and be the most prolific writer in the band.'"