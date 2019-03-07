Zac Efron reportedly dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, plus more celeb love life news for early March 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2019, starting with one of our favorite former teen heartthrobs... Zac Efron sparked rumors that he's dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro after they were photographed sitting together at the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas on March 2. A witness told E! News that the pair "looked like they were having a great time" and were "smiling and laughing in their seats." Said the source, "Zac was approached by multiple fans and Sarah was very patient as Zac spoke to everyone who approached him." According to the insider, the duo were "not overly publicly affectionate" and "weren't doing anything to attract any additional attention." They reportedly left together following the fight. Further fueling the dating speculation, both Zac and the Danish athlete took to Instagram to share photos of themselves at the Feb. 28 Los Angeles Kings hockey game: He posted a selfie showing off his Kings hat, while she shared a photo of herself wearing a custom jersey while posing in the locker room. On March 6, Us Weekly reported that it's no coincidence: According to a source, they're an item. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

