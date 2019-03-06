Zac Efron and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro spark dating rumors, plus more news

Zac Efron and Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro fuel romance rumors at UFC fight

It's been quite some time since Zac Efron had a leading lady on his arm offscreen, but he's finally back on our romance radar. The "Baywatch" star sparked dating rumors after bringing Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro to a UFC match in Las Vegas on Saturday, March. 2. An eyewitness at the fight told E! News that they arrived together and, "looked like they were having a great time," sitting side-by-side, "smiling and laughing in their seats." While Zac and Sarah weren't exactly smooching ringside or, "doing anything to attract any additional attention," they did leave together. Even more so, they were both spotted separately at a Kings hockey game in Los Angeles two days before. Zac shared a solo selfie in his seat, while Sarah posted a photo in a personalized jersey from the locker room. "Thank you @lakings for making my first hockey game something very special," the Danish athlete wrote on Instagram. "I'm already a fan!" Granted, it could've just been a coincidence that they were both there, but really, what are the odds?

