Baby Spice is going bridal!

British star Emma Bunton (formerly Baby Spice) announced her engagement to longtime love Jade Jones on Twitter.

"Yahooooo I'm Engaged!" Bunton, 35, wrote. "Love you Jade! I'm a very happy lady!"

The singer turned TV/radio personality shared a pic of her glittery engagement ring from her man.

She and fellow Brit singer James have been together for about ten years, and have a 3-year-old son, Beau. They're expecting their second child this May.

She's not the only Spice Girl about to expand her brood, either: Bunton's former bandmate Victoria Beckham recently announced that she's expecting her fourth child with hubby David Beckham.

More on Wonderwall:

Emma Bunton is pregnant

New Arrivals 2010

Kat Von D and Jesse James get engaged

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Stars' blingy engagement rings

PHOTOS: 90s stars then and now

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?