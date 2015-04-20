Young love no more. After eight months of dating, Ariana Grande and Big Sean have pulled the plug on their relationship.

The two, it was reported, actually ended their relationship several weeks ago.

"They made the decision to part ways because their conflicting touring schedules would keep them apart over the next year," a source told Us Weekly who confirmed the split with both singer's publicists.

"They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends," their reps told the magazine in a joint statement. "We kindly ask that the media respect their wish for privacy regarding this personal matter at this time."

Despite the split, it seems like the two continue to genuinely care for one another. On April 4, Big Sean wrote a cryptic tweet, likely aimed at Ariana that said, "Just know I love u and I care for ya." Grande echoed his statements a few days later, tweeting, "Love u babes the most. You just can't imagine."

The two confirmed they were dating in October and they had appeared together on stage and on several red carpets.