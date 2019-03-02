All signs are pointing to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid being back together.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

For the past few years the former One Direction member and model have been in an on-again, off-again relationship. In early January, news broke that the two had been on a break for the past two months. Shortly after, new reports surfaced that it was actually not a break, but a breakup.

They had ended their original two year relationship last March, both releasing statements on Twitter. At the time, Hadid's seemed to give hope that the two might reconcile in the future.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general," she wrote. "I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be"

But it looks like all breaks and breakups are over as the 26-year-old singer wrote a very telling Tweet.

"@GigiHadid love you," Malik wrote on the social media site early in the morning on March 2. Ironically he still does not follow the 23-year-old on Instagram.

Malik has commented on the status of their relationship in the past, telling GQ in June, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."