"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub is putting her latest wedding on hold.

TMZ caught up with Staub in New York on Saturday, March 2, and she revealed that her plans to marry her fiancé, Olivier Maier, may be put on pause at the request of her two daughters, Christine and Jillian.

"My daughters are pushing back, we might not do it Monday," the 56 year old revealed.

She announced her plans to marry Maier, a businessman she's been dating for about six weeks, on Thursday, Feb. 28 -- just three days after she debuted their relationship on Instagram. Her engagement to Maier marks her 21st engagement.

The reality star only finalized her divorce from Marty Caffrey, to whom she was briefly married in 2018, two weeks earlier.

Before telling TMZ the wedding may be on hold, they caught her at Van Cleef & Arpels picking out her wedding ring, which she shared will be ready on Monday.

"The ring is going to be on my finger," Staub, who has been married four times, shared. She also added that despite her relationship history, she has no doubts that Maier is the one.

affrey doesn't buy it, though. He told TMZ that this is just another example of his ex's "shock value" and that he suspects there is a financial motivation for her upcoming nuptials.

"I hope it's really true love but I don't know how you can have real true love when the only time you've been together is for five days in St. Barts," he said.