Nicolas Cage has tied the knot with Erika Koike in Las Vegas, according to a new report.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the actor and Erika quietly tied the knot on March 23 at Weddings at Bellagio. The wedding came just after Nic was approved for a marriage license at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

Wedding packages at Bellagio, one of the prime Las Vegas wedding locations, range from $2,000 to $25,000.

This is Nic's fourth marriage.

While previous reports indicate that Nic, 55, and Erika, 35, have been together for nearly a year, they were actually photographed taking in Carrot Top's Las Vegas show in June 2016, not long after Nic and his third wife, Alice Kim, separated. Last may, the couple was spotted in Beverly Hills together. Prior to that, Erika was photographed in Puerto Rico while Nic filmed a movie there.

SplashNews.com

Some reports indicate that Erika is a makeup artist, but the Vegas newspaper claims she's a waitress and her parents supposedly own Jasmine Thai Cuisine in Los Angeles.

Nic and Las Vegas have been synonymous for a while. Not only does the actor live there, he has also made several Vegas-based films. Coincidentally, his character married in Sin City in one of those films.

The actor was previously married to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.