Has Amber Heard moved on from Vito Schnabel with Argentine director Andy Muschietti? Plus, more news

Seeya, Vito? Amber Heard locks lips with Argentine director

Looks like Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel have called it quits -- but Amber's not exactly pining for her former flame alone. On Thursday, March 14, photos emerged via the Daily Mail that showed Amber sharing at least one passionate kiss with Argentine "It" director, Andy Muschietti. The two had emerged from a private Los Angeles home as Amber smiled when they were spotted wrapping their arms around one another and locking lips before Amber got into a car and headed off the property. Meanwhile, her apparent ex, Vito, had some special looking company in New York City this week. On Tuesday, the art dealer was photographed flirting and getting cozy with Peruvian model Denise Schaefer outside Carbone restaurant, according to the Daily Mail. Amber was first linked to Vito in May of last year. Although the couple never confirmed their relationship, they were attending events like Wimbeldon together and seemed comfortable sharing a little PDA a few months later. They even rang in the New Year together in St. Moritz. On the other hand, Amber -- who has kept her relationship status as private as possible since divorcing Johnny Depp -- didn't sound particularly exclusive, relationship-wise, when she spoke to Marie Claire last fall for the magazine's November issue. "There's something to be said about who one is drawn to," she said at the time. "I'm not necessarily drawn to ... healthy. But I have hope. I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that."

