Amber Heard has dated both men and women, but she's a better judge of character when it comes to the latter.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Amber was asked whether her "taste in women was better than her taste in men." She replied, "Hell, yeah. Hell, yeah. Hell, yeah."

She added, "There's something to be said about who one is drawn to. I'm not necessarily drawn to... healthy. But I have hope. I hope to find an honest attraction to someone who is healthy. I very much want that."

Amber has had high-profile romances with photographer Tasya Van Ree, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and, of course, Johnny Depp.

Interestingly, she said that 11 years ago an in-the-closet actor approached her to date essentially for publicity.

"By the way, I was asked if I wanted to have a date with another actor who also 'valued their private life,'" she said. "And that was 2007. Can you believe it?"

Amber's love life has always been a bit of a hot topic. Before marrying (and eventually divorcing) Johnny, Amber was in a "domestic partnership" with Tasya. While many have labeled Amber as "bisexual," she dismisses the label.

"I don't identify as anything," she told Allure in 2017. "I'm a person. I like who I like."

She added, "I didn't come out. I was never in. It's limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity. As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we're stuck behind it. It's so important to resist labels. I don't care how many letters you add. At some point, it's going to spell 'WE ARE HUMAN.'"