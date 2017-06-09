Beyonce fights to keep Blue Ivy Carter trademark, plus more news

Beyonce files new papers in trademark fight

Five years after she first filed to trademark her daughter's name, Beyonce is fighting an event planner in court over the right to use "Blue Ivy Carter" for business purposes. Us Weekly reports Veronica Morales, a wedding planner whose company was named Blue Ivy prior to Bey's daughter's birth, opposed Bey's attempt to renew the trademark earlier this year. On Tuesday, June 6, Bey's lawyers filed new documents with the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office requesting that the board deny the wedding planner's motion for early leave discovery -- a move she made in the hopes of deposing the former vice president of Beyonce's BGKTrademark Holdings Company, Jonathan Schwartz, who is headed to prison for fraud. Noting that the former VP is "no longer affiliated" with Bey's company, the documents assert that Veronica is trying to capitalize on interest in the singer's daughter. "Given Mrs. Carter's fame, news of her newborn daughter and her unique name spread quickly. It soon became apparent that those who were searching for news about Mrs. Carter's daughter, Blue Ivy, would also find opposer's wedding planning business," say Beyonce's lawyers in the papers. Beyonce reportedly filed the trademark so she could launch a clothing line and other products using Blue Ivy's name.

