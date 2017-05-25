Jenelle Evans and her estranged mother have reached an agreement over the custody of the "Teen Mom" star's 7-year-old son, Jace Evans.

Barbara Evans still has primary custody over Jace, but Jenelle will now have more visitation with her son.

The reality TV star told E! News that she will have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer season.

"I'm not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son anymore," Jenelle told E!, "and at the moment that's all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day but today wasn't the day, sadly."

Jenelle and her mom have often butted heads over Jace because, up until now, Jenelle did not have court-mandated visitation rights.

Upon hearing the judges decision, Jenelle said, she "burst out into tears in the conference room" before telling her attorney, "I don't know what I'm going to do."

Jenelle, who recently gave birth to her third child, said the judge told her mother, "Barbara, you need to start thinking about the child and not yourself in the future."

She added that she has no plans to patch up her severed relationship with her mom.

"I'm really happy we could to a decision for Jace but it doesn't change my feelings towards my mom," Jenelle said. "She still isn't giving up my son to me but I will fight again in the future when the time is right."

She continued, "I'm happy but devastated at the same time that I didn't take it to trial. But in the world of Jenelle, you learn to pick and choose your battles."

Still, she said she hopes to win full custody and that we haven't heard the last of this battle.

"[I will go back] maybe in a year," she said, "but I want the judge to see this new order has been in effect and [I've] been complying with it no problems."