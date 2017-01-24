Jenelle Evans is now a proud mother of three.

The "Teen Mom 2" star gave birth to a daughter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, she revealed on Instagram.

"And she has arrived. 🎀🍼," she captioned a photo of her with her new arrival, as well as boyfriend David Eason.

They named their daughter Ensley Eason.

"Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful," the reality TV star wrote to her 1.28 million followers on Twitter. "I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy! 💋👼."

The happy dad also shared an image to announce the birth.

"Im so proud of you babe!," he wrote alongside the photo. "Thank you for being so strong, you did so great! Ensley is so beautiful and perfect!"

The birth came just a few days after Jenelle and David shared images of her baby bump on social media.

"Happy and healthy!," her boyfriend, David Eason, captioned a shot on Sunday, Jan. 22 of her belly getting measured while at a doctor's appointment.

Judging by Jenelle's social media, Ensley came just a few days early. On Jan. 21, Jenelle said she had seven days to go.

"39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started ! 🎀🍼👼 #TheBump #BabyGirl," she captioned the snap.

Ensley is Jenelle's third child, as she is already the mother to 7-year-old son Jace and 2-year-old son Kaiser.

In August 2016, Jenelle formally announced via social media that she was expecting a girl. "Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason," she wrote at the time. The news of the pregnancy wasn't exactly a surprise. A month prior, her secret had leaked out in a police report that stemmed from a small auto accident that David was involved in.

"The passenger in vehicle #1 stated that she is at least (10) weeks pregnant and complained of abdominal pain," a police report of the incident said. "She was transported for treatment to [a local hospital]."