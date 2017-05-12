Miranda Kerr is on the verge of being a bride again and a wedding could be moments away.

Us Weekly reported on May 12 that the former Victoria's Secret model and her fiance Evan Spiegel are "poised to get married imminently."

FS2 / WENN

The mag said the wedding is likely happening in Los Angeles and a source added that her family has already flown into Los Angeles from Australia.

Miranda and Evan, Snapchat founder and CEO, met in 2014 and began dating shortly after. The couple first made their love public on Instagram in March 2016, when Miranda shared a photo of the two kissing in front of the Lincoln Monument in Washington D.C., captioned with a kiss emoji. A few months later they moved into a 7,164-square-foot mansion near Los Angeles together, which was reportedly purchased for $12 million.

In July, she announced that they got engaged while posted a photo of her huge engagement ring.

I said yes!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jul 20, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

Many speculated that the couple wouldn't last, especially given their eight-year difference in age.

In 2015, Miranda told The Edit that age wasn't even remotely a concern, because you would never know he's as young as he is. She has the "best of both worlds," she said, saying that he is mature for a younger man.

"He's 25, but acts like he's 50," Miranda explained. "He's not out partying. He goes to work in Venice. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

WENN

Of course, Miranda has another person who her relationship involves, 5-year-old son Flynn. But, Evan and Flynn are fast friends already. In fact, Miranda and Orlando Bloom, Flynn's father, have a deal with each other when it comes to significant others meeting their son.

"We had to know the person for six months and feel good about them," she said. "Evan met Flynn, so, yeah, things are going well. Orlando thinks he's great. We're just a modern family now!"