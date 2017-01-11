This could get awkward real fast. Selena Gomez appears to have a new man in her life, and it's the ex-boyfriend of one of her pals.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the "Hands To Myself" singer was seen getting incredibly cozy with The Weeknd, with pictures even showing the two of them making out. TMZ has images of the affectionate new couple leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

Images show Selena draped over The Weeknd, holding hands with him and kissing him on the cheek. Other images show them making out.

It's not known how long this romance has been going on.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid split late last year after dating for about a year and a half. Selena is not only pals with Bella, but she's also incredibly close with Bella's sister, Gigi Hadid.

The split between The Weeknd and Bella was said to be "amicable" at the time, and the two exchanged smiles with each other at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Show in Paris while she walked the runway as he was performing there.

Selena, of course, has had several high-profiled romances, but her most known relationship was certainly with Justin Bieber, whom she was on-and-off with for years.

Fun fact: Selena and The Weeknd both performed at that 2015 Victoria's Secret show.