Emma Roberts kisses Garrett Hedlund following Evan Peters breakup, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2019, starting with this unexpected love triangle... Us Weekly reported on March 20 that off-and-on couple Emma Roberts and Evan Peters recently called it quits again, and the actress has now moved on with Garrett Hedlund. "Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," said a source. "Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup." According to another source, "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old." Us Weekly apparently caught wind of the shift in Emma's love life when a spy spotted her holding hands with Garrett during a recent outing in Los Angeles. The "Triple Frontier" actor "had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands," said the witness. A spy for The Blast also claims to have seen the new couple kissing outside a restaurant in Los Angeles on March 18. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

