Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship has been in the spotlight in recent weeks amid allegations of drama -- and it's not going away.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

In late February, TMZ reported that Kylie and Travis got in a huge fight after she accused the rapper -- her boyfriend of nearly two years, who's also the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi -- of being unfaithful after she discovered inappropriate conversations in his DMs. (Travis's rep has denied the music star cheated.)

Though the stars remain a couple, TMZ is now reporting that there's still a lot of tension, and though Travis and Kylie are still talking while he's away on tour and she's home in California working on her next Kylie Cosmetics launches and caring for their daughter, they're only communicating "in spurts" and "the relationship isn't even close to what it used to be," TMZ writes.

That, TMZ explains, is because Kylie still has major trust issues that are amplified because Travis is on the road.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, they're both determined to have a sit-down and work through the damage but realize it will have to wait until both can step back from work commitments -- and until both are in the same place.

Kylie and Travis have both been sharing public messages of support for one another in recent days. Travis gave Kylie a shout-out onstage a few weeks ago in the wake of the cheating claims, proclaiming, "I love you, wifey," before closing out his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 2.

Kylie sent a more subtle message of unity via Instagram on March 15: She wore some of his tour merch in a new picture with Stormi. "Baby girl," she captioned the sweet shot.

Sources have told TMZ that the couple are "confident they'll be able to work things out during Travis's long tour break next month ... but for now, their careers have taken the front seat."