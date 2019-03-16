Kylie Jenner's been on an emotional rollercoaster as of late ...

She recently found out that her best friend, Jordyn Woods, hooked up with sister Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Soon after, rumors started to swirl that her own baby daddy, Travis Scott, might have also cheated.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the allegations, Kylie showed her love for Travis wearing his tour merch in a new picture with their daughter, Stormi, on Friday, March 15.

"Baby girl," she captioned the sweet shot on Instagram.

Kylie can be seen holding her 1-year-old baby girl on the couch while dressed in a pair of sweatpants from her rapper beau's Astroworld Tour. The phrase, "thrills and chills," is inked in red along the side.

A rep for Travis vehemently denied cheating reports quickly after they surfaced in late February, but Kylie raised suspicion when she was spotted partying solo with her girls just days later.

Travis tried to make things right when he gave his girl a special shoutout at a recent concert in New York City.

"I love you wifey," he said before closing out his show at Madison Square Garden on March 2.

Kylie and Travis' relationship status has always been a bit of a mystery, but if wearing your man's sweats isn't an indication of true love, then what is?