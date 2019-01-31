Former "Flipping Out" star Jeff Lewis and his boyfriend of nearly a decade have split up.

The reality TV star said on Thursday that Gage Edward moved out of his house this week, and the split had been a long time coming. In fact, on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff said, "We were in separate rooms a significant portion of last year, so it was kind of like a roommate situation."

The controversial TV star was quick to point a finger at who's to blame.

"If you think about it metaphorically, Gage has burned down our house and broken up our family," Jeff said of his boyfriend of nearly 10 years.

The two men share 2-year-old daughter Monroe, but Jeff said she will be living with him for the time being.

"I think the reason we hadn't ripped the Band-Aid off and separated is because a) we had the baby and neither one of us want to leave the baby and then b) financially, it wasn't the best time because I have four properties right now — three of which are in construction and one of which is sellable," Jeff said on Thursday.

After a caller asked about custody of Monroe, he said, "I don't even want to go there. I'm now a single dad 'cause the baby is with me."

It was only in October that Jeff told Andy Cohen that he was thinking of proposing to Gage.

However, Jeff now says that there was something missing from their romance of late.

"We were like friends with benefits. We would still hook up, inconsistently," he said. "I was still encouraged, like, 'There's still something here… he's still interested in me… But there was a real lack of intimacy because he wasn't in my room. So I actually felt very lonely and sad and disappointed."

Gage, Jeff says, needs time to figure out what he wants in life

"I hope he gets the clarity and perspective he needs," Jeff said. "There's so much anger that he has lost sight of the good things. Every time we have one of these discussions, it's so overwhelmingly negative. I have a very different perspective. Last year was hell, but I remember nine pretty solid years. We had some fun. So I said to him, 'I encourage you to work through that resentment and focus on the positive things because there could be more to come.'"

He added: "I'm hoping that the guy wakes up. I'm hoping that he sits in his hotel room, misses his family, starts focusing on the positive, and stops focusing on the negative. That's what I'm really hoping."