Channing Tatum and Jessie J are already in therapy… retail therapy, that is!

The couple was pictured holding hands as they shopped throughout London on Thursday, March 14. Both were seen carrying bags from the ritzy Harvey Nichols department store.

According to reports, the couple also dined at Simpson's in the Strand, one of London's oldest restaurants.

Photographers said the couple also hit up the sights en route to lunch, driving past Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, Big Ben and Downing Street.

The actor and the British singer were first linked in October after he was seen at several of her United States concerts. Reports said the two had actually been quietly dating for several months.

In November, the couple officially confirmed that they were dating.

Recently, Jessie and Channing got flirty on social media, as she sent him a selfie. He replied, "Yes I won't rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless."

She replied happily with, "Hahahaha," adding "Baaaarrs yeah."

Jessie is Channing's first romance since splitting with Jenna Dewan last April, whom he was married to for nine years. They share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

In late January, Channing asked that a judge change their custody arrangement. In his request, he said he wanted their daughter every Monday, Tuesday and every other weekend.

"In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well," he wrote in the documents. "I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan."

Jenna has also apparently found love post-split, as she's been dating Broadway star Steve Kazee. On Valentine's Day last month, he poured his heart out to the actress.

"Somehow, inexplicably, I've been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life," he wrote."Jenna I don't know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here's looking at you, kid. Happy Valentines Day my love."