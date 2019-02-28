Iconic movie wedding dresses

Who doesn't love watching a wedding unfold on the big screen?! Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the most memorable wedding dresses in movie history, starting with Carrie Bradshaw's couture creation. Fans will never forget that dreamy scene in 2008's "Sex and the City" where Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) tries on couture wedding gowns for a Vogue photoshoot. She ended up going with this showstopper, a ballgown by Vivienne Westwood (though we were more partial to the Oscar de la Renta). Even though her wedding didn't go off as planned, at least she looked fabulous chasing after that limo. Now keep reading for more of the big screen's best wedding looks...

