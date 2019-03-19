Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millie Bobby Brown has been quieting dating David and Victoria Beckham's son Romeo, according to a new report, and she already has the famous family's approval.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"It's early days but they make a very sweet couple. [Victoria] has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's," a source told The Sun.

The British tabloid claimed that the "Stranger Things" star and Romeo met in December 2016 when the actress gave David an award at Unicef's 70th-anniversary gala. Afterward, Millie, 15, took a pic with David and posted it to social media.

"I will remember this evening for the rest of my life," she said.

Earlier that evening, on the red carpet, she made it clear that she was eyeing Romeo, 16. When asked what her hopes were for her "Stranger Things" character Eleven, she said, "I don't know. Something with Romeo Beckham."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Romeo has never publicly dated anyone, while Millie dated singer Jacob Sartorius until last summer.

A source close to the Beckhams didn't completely confirm the young duo is dating, but told The Sun, "Romeo and Millie are hanging out."

Millie, by the way, has a loose connection with the Beckhams: she's friend's with Hana Cross, who is currently dating Brooklyn Beckham.