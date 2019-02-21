Lady Gaga looks 'gloomy' on post-split Cabo vacation, plus more news

Lady Gaga jets off to Mexico after ending her engagement

After a busy awards season for her first major motion picture role and a split from her fiance, Christian Carino, Lady Gaga's more than due for a little R&R. And that's just what she's been getting ahead of the Oscars, albeit on a trip that may not have been the most fun vacation ever. "Gaga spent Valentine's Day in Cabo with friends," a source tells People. "They stayed in a gorgeous oceanfront villa in a gated community. The weather was amazing. They took a yacht out one day. Gaga enjoyed a lot of pool time… It seemed like the most perfect vacation, the insider continued. "Yet, you could tell everything was not great with Gaga. She seemed a bit gloomy and low energy. On previous vacations, she has had much more energy and looked happier. It was obvious that she was going through something." She reportedly left Cabo on Monday, Feb. 18, a day before her rep confirmed she'd split from Christian and called off the engagement. A source later told Page Six she was spotted with friends at Acre, a resort on Mexico's Baja peninsula that bills itself as a "lush sanctuary set on 25 acres of abundant greenery." The singer's due back in the States at the Oscars on Sunday, where she's up for Best Actress and Best Song for her work on "A Star Is Born."

