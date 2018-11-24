As a year marked by multiple substance abuse-related celebrity deaths and close calls begins coming to a close, Kelly Clarkson -- who marked one year of sobriety in August -- is sharing advice about staying sober over the holidays.

"Stay close to your sober community and know your limitations," Kelly told the New York Post this week, "If you're uncomfortable, you always have to have a backup plan to leave the situation and have some form of self-care to where you can step out of it."

Over the summer, Kelly announced she'd relapsed in 2017 and had spent the previous 12 months working on her "mind, body and soul" to dig herself out of what she said had been "one of the hardest years of my life."

These days, Kelly says tries to keep in mind how important it is for her own sobriety to express what's going on inside of her.

"I'm really big on speaking up when something isn't working for you, because not speaking up when things bother you can lead to resentment, and resentment can take you to dark places. It's important to know and accept your limitations," she explained.

Kelly also shouted out Jack Osbourne -- as she did in her initial post about getting sober -- for helping her stay committed to her recovery.

"My brother has been there every step of this journey," she told the Post.

She added that the new app Loosid can be supportive for those struggling with substance abuses issues, too.

"One of the hardest parts about being newly sober is deciding what to do with your free time," Kelly admitted. "Being bored can be dangerous. Finding people on the app to do things in your area is great — dating, yoga coffee — it's all there."

Kelly has spoken openly in the past about her rehab stints, therapy and the ways in which her family has helped her battle her demons. She's also urged fans to help knock out the stigma associated with mental health issues of all kinds.

The singer and "Fashion Police" alum's comments come on the heels of Demi Lovato's release from rehab after an overdose that nearly killed her, Ben Affleck's ongoing treatment for alcohol addiction and Mac Miller's Sept. 7 death from mixed drug toxicity.