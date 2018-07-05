Kelly Osbourne's battle with drugs and alcohol was once so bad that her mom, Sharon Osbourne, had her put into a padded cell.

"I've been to rehab seven times and to two mental institutions," Kelly told The Sun. "My mum even had me put in a padded cell to scare me, but like a brat I just sat it out until she said, 'Well, that's not going to work.'"

Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock

The former reality TV star opened up about her physical and mental state, told the British publication that she relies on weekly therapy to help her.

"I believe everybody should have therapy," she said. "There's still a huge stigma, especially in this country. You work out to keep your body good so you go to therapy to keep your mind good. Your mind, body and soul are the full package. I try and go once a week."

REX/Shutterstock

The reason therapy works for Kelly is because she's ready for it, she said.

"What I've learnt is that no amount of therapy or medication is going to work unless you want it to," she said. "Until you want to be a good person, you will never be one."

Now with a clear mind and conscience, Kelly said she's interested in finding love, and she's not opposed to using technology to help in her quest.

"I've been on [dating app] Raya for a long time. It's interesting," she said. "It's the world we're living in now. I'm yet to meet anyone on it but lots of famous people have contacted me on it."